hamburger icon
HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs Meteor 350

CFMoto 300NK vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
300NK vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Meteor 350
BrandCFMotoRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc349.34 cc
Power33.99 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15 L
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Length
1990 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg191 kg
Height
1070 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm765 mm
Width
780 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc349.34 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaftSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,95,762
RTO
18,32016,191
Insurance
10,88910,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,790

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
7 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers