In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
300NK vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|300nk
|Himalayan
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.0 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS