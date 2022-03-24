In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
300NK vs Okhi90 Comparison