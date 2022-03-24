HT Auto

CFMoto 300NK vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
300NK vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Okhi90
BrandCFMotoOkinawa
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage33.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity292 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm175 mm
Length
1990 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg-
Height
1070 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm900 mm
Width
780 mm710 mm
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever type-
Front Suspension
Retractable type-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2091,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,86,006
RTO
18,3200
Insurance
10,8896,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,139

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okinawa Okhi 90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
    Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to launch today: Price expectations
    24 Mar 2022
    Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
    Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
    10 Mar 2022
    Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
    Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
    21 Mar 2022
    Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
    Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
    12 Mar 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     