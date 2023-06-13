In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm. On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less