CFMoto 300NK vs Matter Aera

In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2091,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,73,999
RTO
18,3200
Insurance
10,8899,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5493,941

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera
    World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000
    30 May 2023
