CFMoto 300NK vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
300NK vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Racer
BrandCFMotoMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage33.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity292 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm185 mm
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1360 mm-
Kerb Weight
151 kg-
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
780 mm-
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever type-
Front Suspension
Retractable type-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,92,740
RTO
18,3202,122
Insurance
10,8896,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,317

