In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
300NK vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|300nk
|Racer
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|33.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|292 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.