CFMoto 300NK or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.