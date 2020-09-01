In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm. On the other hand, Sixties 300i engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less