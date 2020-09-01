Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs Sixties 300i

CFMoto 300NK vs Keeway Sixties 300i

In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm63 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc278.2 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledCooling System
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm75 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2093,31,441
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,99,000
RTO
18,32023,920
Insurance
10,8898,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5497,123

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Vespa Racing Sixties
    Piaggio launches Vespa Racing Sixties special edition scooter in India
    1 Sept 2020
    While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
    Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
    22 Dec 2022
    Vespa Racing Sixties
    Vespa Racing Sixties India launch slated for September 1
    30 Aug 2020
    CFMoto 300NK rivals the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R naked streetfighter bikes in India.
    2021 CFMoto 300NK BS 6 launched in India. Rivals KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R
    3 Mar 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     