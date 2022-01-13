Saved Articles

CFMoto 300NK vs Jawa Perak

In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm30. 64 PS
Stroke
61.2 mm65 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm32. 74 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:111:01
Displacement
292.4 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaftSingle Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,34,793
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,06,187
RTO
18,32017,025
Insurance
10,88910,081
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5495,046

