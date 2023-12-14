In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
