In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less