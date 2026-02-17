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CFMoto 300NK vs Jawa 42

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
300NK vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk 42
BrandCFMotoJawa
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc294.72 cc
Power33.99 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Number Plate View
Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L13.2 L
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1360 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg184 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm788 mm
Width
780 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm27.32 PS
Stroke
61.2 mm65 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc294.72 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaftSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2091,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,59,431
RTO
18,32012,754
Insurance
10,88911,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5493,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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