In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
300NK vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|300nk
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.0 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS