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HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs Hness CB350

CFMoto 300NK vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
300NK vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Hness cb350
BrandCFMotoHonda
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc348 cc
Power33.99 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15 L
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm166 mm
Length
1990 mm2163 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg181 kg
Height
1070 mm1107 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
780 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc348.36 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubularHalf Duplex Cradle
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeTwin Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,92,435
RTO
18,32015,394
Insurance
10,88911,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,723
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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