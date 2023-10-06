Saved Articles

CFMoto 300NK vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc348.36 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,89,905
RTO
18,32015,192
Insurance
10,88910,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,628

