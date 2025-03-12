In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
300NK vs CB350RS Comparison