CFMoto 300NK or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm. On the other hand, CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl.