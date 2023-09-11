Saved Articles

CFMoto 300NK vs Honda CB300F

In 2023 CFMoto 300NK or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm63.033 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc293 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm77 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,56,461
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,25,900
RTO
18,32018,072
Insurance
10,88912,489
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5495,512

    Latest News

    The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.
    2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh
    11 Sept 2023
    The G 310 R is currently the most affordable BMW motorcycle that is currently on sale in the Indian market. The CB300F will be going against the BMW,&nbsp;
    Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Price, features and specs compared
    17 Sept 2022
    The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 discount is available with Honda BigWing dealerships and limited till stocks last
    Honda CB300F gets a massive discount of 50,000, but there’s a catch
    18 Dec 2022
    Honda CB300F will go against Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke 250.
    Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
    8 Sept 2022
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
