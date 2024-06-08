HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Zelio Gracy i

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
E1 vs Gracy i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Gracy i
BrandBounce InfinityZelio
Price₹ 93,386₹ 56,825
Range85 km/charge60-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.6-8 hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Gracy i
Zelio Gracy i
28 Ah 48V
₹56,825*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1860 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg118 kg
Height
1120 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm680 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.6-8 hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeBattery Weight - 7 Kg, Parking Gear, Front Storage Space, Reverse Parking
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22156,825
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00056,825
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,221

