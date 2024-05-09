HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Zelio Eeva ZX

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Eeva ZX has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
E1 vs Eeva ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Eeva zx
BrandBounce InfinityZelio
Price₹ 93,386₹ 59,000
Range85 km/charge60-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.6-8 hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Eeva ZX
Zelio Eeva ZX
28 Ah 48V
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg118 kg
Height
1120 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm680 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.6-8 hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeBattery Weight - 7 Kg, Parking Gear, Front Storage Space, Reverse Parking
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22159,000
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00059,000
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,268

    Latest News

    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    The Infinity E1X can be used with major battery swapping networks across India and can be customised to suit any new battery-swapping infrastructure.
    Bounce Infinity E1X e-scooter introduced with battery swapping option
    27 May 2024
    The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh
    31 May 2024
    The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that belts out a whopping 76 bhp and 37.6 Nm of peak torque
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers
    17 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     