In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Eeva ZX has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
E1 vs Eeva ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Eeva zx
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|85 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|6-8 hrs.