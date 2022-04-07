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Bounce Infinity E1 vs Yulu Wynn

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge.
E1 vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Wynn
BrandBounce InfinityYulu
Price₹ 55,000₹ 55,555
Range70-100 km/charge68 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1820 mm1630 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1200 mm
Height
1120 mm740 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm740 mm
Width
695 mm670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km68 km
Max Speed
65 kmph24.9 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescope
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberSpring coil
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44755,555
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00055,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,194

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Latest Car & Bike News

Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
7 Apr 2022
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28 Apr 2023
Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
22 Jul 2022
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The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 cheaper and is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom)
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