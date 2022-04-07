In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
E1 vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Shiga
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-