In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
E1 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|10 Hours