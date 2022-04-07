In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
E1 vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|10 Hours