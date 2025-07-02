In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
E1 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-