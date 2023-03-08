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Bounce Infinity E1 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
E1 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Fascino 125
BrandBounce InfinityYamaha
Price₹ 55,000₹ 77,200
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1820 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1280 mm
Height
1120 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg98 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
695 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberUnit Swing
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeSmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44789,391
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00077,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
3,4476,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,921

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
7 Apr 2022
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
22 Jul 2022
The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 cheaper and is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom)
Bounce Infinity E1+ e-scooter price drops by 24,000. Check out the new price
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  News

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
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3 Dec 2021
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