In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
E1 vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Smarty
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|85 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.