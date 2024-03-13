In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. E1 vs XL Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Xl Brand Bounce Infinity Viertric Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 70,000 Range 85 km/charge 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs 4-5 Hrs.