In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. E1 vs Max Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Max Brand Bounce Infinity Viertric Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 68,000 Range 85 km/charge 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs 4-5 Hrs.