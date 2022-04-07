In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
E1 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-