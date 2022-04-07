|Max Torque
|83 Nm
|8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Motor Power
|1500 W
|-
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 67
|-
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Battery Type
|Portable & Swappable
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|On-Road Price
|₹47,941
|₹79,074
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹45,099
|₹65,497
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,806
|Insurance
|₹2,842
|₹5,322
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,449
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,030
|₹1,699
