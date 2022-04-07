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HomeCompare BikesE1 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Bounce Infinity E1 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
E1 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandBounce InfinityTVS
Price₹ 55,000₹ 73,340
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm150 mm
Length
1820 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1275 mm
Height
1120 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg107 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
695 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph78 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44785,313
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00073,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,4476,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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Latest Car & Bike News

Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
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Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
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The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 cheaper and is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom)
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Latest Videos

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