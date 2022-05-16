HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesE1 vs TZ 3.3

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Tz 3.3
BrandBounce InfinityTunwal
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs4-7 Hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,471

    Latest News

    Ferrari 333 SP
    A Ferrari 333 SP, one of just 40 units ever built, up for sale
    16 May 2022
    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
