In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
E1 vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|70-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-