In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
E1 vs Sport 63 Mini Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Sport 63 mini
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|85 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4-7 Hrs.