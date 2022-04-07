HT Auto
In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
E1 vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Mitra
BrandBounce InfinityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 93,386₹ 73,999
Range85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg58 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22182,026
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00073,999
RTO
3,5405,919
Insurance
1,6812,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,763

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    The Infinity E1X can be used with major battery swapping networks across India and can be customised to suit any new battery-swapping infrastructure.
    Bounce Infinity E1X e-scooter introduced with battery swapping option
    27 May 2024
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    View all
      News

