In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Toutche Electric Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
E1 vs Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Heileo h200
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3 Hours 50 Minutes