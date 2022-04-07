In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 57,697 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Saathi [2020-2024] has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
E1 vs Saathi [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Saathi [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 57,697
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-