In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
E1 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Avenis
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-