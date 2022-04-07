In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour.
E1 vs T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|T1
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4-6 Hours (100%)