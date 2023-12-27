In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less