In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. E1 vs Smak Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Smak Brand Bounce Infinity Seeka Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 99,911 Range 85 km/charge 130 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs 3-7 Hrs.