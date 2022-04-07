In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price).
The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
E1 vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Smak
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|85 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs
|3-7 Hrs.