In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 70,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.
E1 vs Electrica Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Electrica
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Raftaar
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 70,900
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4-5 Hours