In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.
E1 vs Ridge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Ridge
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 61,791
|Range
|85 km/charge
|84 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-