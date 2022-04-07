HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Okinawa Ridge

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.
E1 vs Ridge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Ridge
BrandBounce InfinityOkinawa
Price₹ 93,386₹ 61,791
Range85 km/charge84 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW1700 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1740 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Height
1120 mm680 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm735 mm
Width
695 mm1075 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicHydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberDouble shocker with dual tube technology
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeImmobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking & Monitoring, Battery Info, Speed, Alerts and Driver Score, ICAT/ARAI Approved
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh1.75 KWH
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22161,791
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00061,791
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,328

