|Swappable Battery
|Yes
|-
|No Of Batteries
|1
|1
|Max Torque
|85 Nm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Motor Power
|1500 w
|2500 w
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Water Proof Rating
|IP67 (Battery)
|-
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|4 Hrs
|-
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹97,518
|₹1,06,730
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,386
|₹99,999
|RTO
|₹0
|₹1,500
|Insurance
|₹4,132
|₹5,231
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,096
|₹2,294