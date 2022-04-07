In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
E1 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|E2go
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4 Hours