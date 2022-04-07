HT Auto

Bounce Infinity E1 vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
E1 vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Qv60
BrandBounce InfinityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 93,386₹ 54,625
Range85 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1720 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg70 kg
Height
1120 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22158,350
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00054,625
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6813,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,254

