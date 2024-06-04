HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
E1 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Accelero plus
BrandBounce InfinityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 93,386₹ 55,200
Range85 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1720 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg86 kg
Height
1120 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22158,561
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00055,200
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6813,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,258

