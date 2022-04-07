In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour.
E1 vs Merico Speedstar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Merico speedstar
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 53,692
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-