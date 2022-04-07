HT Auto
In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour.
E1 vs Merico Fashia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Merico fashia
BrandBounce InfinityMerico Electric
Price₹ 93,386₹ 61,311
Range85 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Merico Fashia
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Fashia STD
₹61,311*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3-10,Rear :-3-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
1820 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1305 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg58.60 kg
Height
1120 mm1260 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm680 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeTheft Protection
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22161,311
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00061,311
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,317

