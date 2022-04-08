Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Torque
|83 Nm
|-
|Motor Power
|1500 W
|250 w
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 67
|-
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Battery Type
|Portable & Swappable
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|On-Road Price
|₹47,941
|₹53,054
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹45,099
|₹49,781
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹2,842
|₹3,273
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,030
|₹1,140