Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
Electric Vehicles
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
My Garage
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Electric Vehicles
new
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
My Garage
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
Compare Bikes
E1 vs Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Bounce Infinity E1
vs
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Filters
Highlight Differences
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Expert Reviews
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes
-
No Of Batteries
1
-
Max Torque
85 Nm
230 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
-
Motor Power
1500 w
2000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Hub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs
-
Charging at Home
Yes
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹97,518
₹72,052
Ex-Showroom Price
₹93,386
₹65,000
RTO
₹0
₹5,200
Insurance
₹4,132
₹1,852
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹2,096
₹1,548
Expert Reviews
Bounce Infinity E1
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
0 out of 5
Verdict
Trending bikes
Popular
Latest
Upcoming
View all Popular Bikes
Latest Bikes in India 2023
Fujiyama Spectra
₹51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
₹54,384 - 79,975
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone
₹99,918
Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Dio 125
₹83,400 - 91,300
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400
₹2.33 Lakhs
Onwards
Check latest offers
View all
Latest Bikes
Trending Bikes in India 2023
Yamaha MT-15
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus
₹60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G
₹75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers
View all
Trending Bikes
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023
CFMoto 400NK
₹3.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250
₹16 - 17 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1
₹20.39 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R
₹1.7 Lakhs
Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G
₹80,000 - 90,000
Exp. Price
Check details
View all
Upcoming Bikes