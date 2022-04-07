In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours.
E1 vs Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Spock electric scooter
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.88 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4 Hours