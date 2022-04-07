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Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki XGT KM

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 56,890 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the XGT KM has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
E1 vs XGT KM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Xgt km
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 55,000₹ 56,890
Range70-100 km/charge60-65 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.68 kWh
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1820 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km60-65 km
Max Speed
65 kmph28 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberHydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeRepair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Self Diagnosis, VIVID Smart Dash, Multiple Sensors, Parking Assist, Riding Modes with Regen - Eco I Sport I Turbo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44762,423
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00059,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4473,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,341

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Latest Car & Bike News

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