In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the XGT X5 has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge.
E1 vs XGT X5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Xgt x5
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|90-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs
|-