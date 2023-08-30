Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki XGT X5

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs XGT X5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Xgt x5
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge90-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs-
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT X5
Komaki XGT X5
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,04,846
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,00,746
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,100
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,253

