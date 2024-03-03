Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki XGT X4

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki XGT X4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs XGT X4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Xgt x4
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge180-220 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs-
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT X4
Komaki XGT X4
60 V, 35 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,05,751
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,01,636
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,273

